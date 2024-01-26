Stacy Ray Henderson has been remembered for his love of music.

An Oamaru father of two killed in a crash this week has been remembered for his quick wit and love of music.

Stacy Ray Henderson, 43, died in a two-car crash on State Highway 8, between Twizel and Omarama, on Thursday morning.

Two others were flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Henderson’s father, Ray Henderson, of Oamaru, said his son had “strong family values” and really loved his children, Isaac and Sebastian, who were in their first and last year respectively at Waitaki Boys’ High School.

An avid guitarist, Henderson had a strong love of music and a “mischievous sense of humour”, his father said.

Born in Wellington in 1980, Henderson grew up between Wellington and Oamaru, eventually settling in the North Otago town in 2001.

He recently started working at Cycle Journeys Oamaru, a cycling tour company.

His father said he loved the job and had "never been happier".




























