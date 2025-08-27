“For such an experienced biker, no one on the tour understands what the hell happened, and I don’t think we’ll ever find out.”

Before he retired two years ago, Woodcock was understood to be the longest-serving police officer in New Zealand.

In his 56 years of service in policing, he worked on investigations that included the Aramoana massacre and the Rainbow Warrior bombing.

Woodcock was also involved in the 1998 Paremoremo Prison break investigation.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said “Woody” was a remarkable man whom he’d known for years.

Woodcock was involved in almost every significant event New Zealand experienced during his time as a policeman, Chambers said.

Brian Woodcock (Woody) was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arizona. Photo / MC3 Collection & Cafe Racer

“He was a person whose leadership, reliability, and skill set added tremendous value to the safety and security of our country.

“I phoned Woody on his last day in police in April 2023, just to say thanks for being such an outstanding policeman, but also thanks for being a friend to so many of us,” Chambers said.

A Facebook post made on behalf of Woodcock’s family said his sudden death came as a shock.

“His sudden departure has been a shock, but we will remember him for his adventurous spirit.”

“Ride free,” one friend commented.

Since 2010, Woodcock has been a keen motorcyclist, riding a 900cc Triumph Tiger GT Pro.

A Wellington motorcycle cafe tribute said Woodcock died doing what he loved.

“It is with great sadness that I pass on the news that Brian Woodcock (Woody) was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arizona USA,” the cafe’s tribute said.

“Woody was a Ulyssian and attended a lot of the NZ Distance rides, and I am sure many of you will know him.

“Woody was also one of our photographers for the DGR and friend of MC3 and personally,” the post said.

A comment on the post said Woodcock’s sisters and niece are flying to the States.

Another tribute said he will be remembered as a humorous guy with a talent for holding his breath underwater.

A service for Woodcock will be held at Mana Cruising Club in Porirua on Tuesday, September 9, at 10am.

Woodcock joined the police at 17, graduating in 1968.

He was part of the National Dive Squad before joining the Armed Offenders Squad in 1976, and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (which later became the Special Tactics Group) in 1978.

Outside of work, Woodcock was a free diver and member of the 1984 NZ Spearfishing team, a hobbyist underwater photographer, and an age-group representative at the 1990 World Triathlon Championships in Edmonton.

