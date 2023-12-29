Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Prison break: How NZ inmates escaped jail and went on the run

Anna Leask
By
18 mins to read
Arthur Taylor speaks about his great escape. Photo / George Heard

To date, no one has ever escaped prison in New Zealand and managed to stay away forever - they are all caught and hauled back eventually.

But over the years many - and a couple of women - have tried.

