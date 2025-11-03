Advertisement
NZ’s first marine reserve is turning 50 – the lessons from its recovery are invaluable – Conrad Pilditch and Simon Francis Thrush

The reserve's expansion aims to better protect key species and enhance biodiversity in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s first marine reserve, established 50 years ago at Te Hāwere-a-Maki/Goat Island, has transformed rocky reefs into thriving kelp forests.
  • The reserve’s recovery has provided a nursery for various marine species, although fish numbers are not as high as in the late 1970s.
  • The Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act will expand the reserve, highlighting the need for larger areas to better protect key species.

By Conrad Pilditch and Simon Francis Thrush, Professors of Marine Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

New Zealand’s first legislated marine reserve, established 50 years ago around Te Hāwere-a-Maki/Goat Island north of Auckland, was also among the very first in the world.

During the decades since then,

