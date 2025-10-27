Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hauraki Gulf restoration: $26m plan backs 19 new protected areas

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A multimillion-dollar investment is planned to protect and preserve the Hauraki Gulf, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced today. Photo / Dean Purcell

A multimillion-dollar investment is planned to protect and preserve the Hauraki Gulf, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Up to $26 million will be spent on restoring the Hauraki Gulf in support of a new law establishing 19 new protected areas in one of the country’s “great taonga”, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

The mix of public and private investment will “bring life back to the water, create

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save