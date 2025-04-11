Advertisement
NZME celebrates more than 130 nominations at Voyager Media Awards, NZ Radio and Podcast Awards

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME is celebrating more than 130 nominations at the Voyager Media Awards and the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards.

The company – which owns the New Zealand Herald and seven regional mastheads - received 28 nominations at the Voyager Media Awards, including for digital news provider of the year (nzherald.co.nz) and for the weekly newspaper of the year (Weekend Herald, Herald on Sunday) and regional newspaper of the year (Hawke’s Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post).

The Herald is also in the running for other big team awards, including the best editorial campaign or project for Whenua: Our land, our history, an interactive map of New Zealand showing how Māori land passed into Pākehā ownership and the stories surrounding it, and Blood, Sweat and Tears, a documentary about menopause.

The Herald’s reporting on the Philip Polkinghorne trial is also nominated for best coverage of a major news event.

Several journalists are in the running for individual awards, including reporter of the year, photographer of the year, best photography – news, video journalist of the year, news journalist of the year, political journalist of the year, best up and coming journalist, best specialist reporting, best scoop, sports journalist of the year, and business journalist of the year.

Herald editor in chief Murray Kirkness says the “nominations reflect the journalistic excellence that defines our newsrooms. Being recognised with 28 finalist positions at the Voyager Media Awards is testament to our team’s commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful journalism across all platforms. This recognition from our industry peers validates our continued investment in trusted, quality reporting and storytelling”.

NZME has also achieved 108 finalist nominations across 47 categories in the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards including two for the coveted Blackie Award and Best Music Network Breakfast Show, and three for Network/Metropolitan Station of the Year.

Megan Papas, Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce. Photo / file
Newstalk ZB, ZM and The Hits are all up for network station of the year, snaring three of the four finalist spots.

Mike Hosking and Heather du Plessis-Allan are in the running for best breakfast or drive show (talk) and Marcus Lush, Kerre Woodham, Ryan Bridge and Jack Tame are also nominated for awards.

The Hits Breakfast with Jono, Ben & Megan, and ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley are up for best network music breakfast show.

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley says the nominations demonstrate the company’s strength across both traditional and digital audio platforms.

“To secure 108 finalist positions across 47 categories at the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards is phenomenal. This achievement demonstrates the breadth and depth of our audio talent across our radio networks and dynamic podcast portfolio. Our team continues to innovate, entertain, and inform audiences across New Zealand and these nominations are well-deserved recognition of their outstanding work.”

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Michael Craig
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the dual success across the company’s publishing and audio divisions demonstrates the company’s unique strength as an integrated media company delivering content across multiple platforms to meet the diverse needs of New Zealand audiences.

“Being recognised with such an impressive number of finalists across both awards is a testament to the exceptional talent across our business. This recognition reinforces our position as New Zealand’s leading media company and validates our strategy of investing in quality content creation across all our channels.”

See the full list of finalists at the Voyager Media Awards and the full list of finalists at the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards.

