Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME is celebrating more than 130 nominations at the Voyager Media Awards and the New Zealand Radio and Podcast Awards.

The company – which owns the New Zealand Herald and seven regional mastheads - received 28 nominations at the Voyager Media Awards, including for digital news provider of the year (nzherald.co.nz) and for the weekly newspaper of the year (Weekend Herald, Herald on Sunday) and regional newspaper of the year (Hawke’s Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post).

The Herald is also in the running for other big team awards, including the best editorial campaign or project for Whenua: Our land, our history, an interactive map of New Zealand showing how Māori land passed into Pākehā ownership and the stories surrounding it, and Blood, Sweat and Tears, a documentary about menopause.

The Herald’s reporting on the Philip Polkinghorne trial is also nominated for best coverage of a major news event.

Several journalists are in the running for individual awards, including reporter of the year, photographer of the year, best photography – news, video journalist of the year, news journalist of the year, political journalist of the year, best up and coming journalist, best specialist reporting, best scoop, sports journalist of the year, and business journalist of the year.