NZME board challenger Jim Grenon in legal case involving tax avoidance on C$110m

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Canadian expatriate James Grenon has been involved in tax disputes for more than 20 years and believes Canada's tax authorities have been out to get him personally. Graphic / Paul Slater

  • Jim Grenon, a Canadian expatriate, is involved in long-running Canadian tax disputes, with courts finding three companies he controlled engaged in “abusive” tax avoidance.
  • Grenon, who is leading a bid to overthrow the board of Herald-owner NZME, says abusive is a “technical” tax term.
  • Grenon’s lawyers are seeking to appeal the case to Canada’s Supreme Court, arguing authorities have not interpreted the law correctly and took too long to decide tax was owed.

The businessman vying to overthrow the board of New Zealand’s largest media company is involved in long-running Canadian tax disputes, with a court finding companies controlled by him engaged in “abusive” tax avoidance on more than C$110 million ($134m).

Wealthy Canadian expatriate Jim Grenon now owns 9.97% of NZME

