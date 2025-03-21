Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Jim Grenon’s full letter to NZME released publicly; outlines concerns and criticisms of company

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZME owns the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, BusinessDesk and OneRoof; inset: NZME chair Barbara Chapman and shareholder Jim Grenon.

NZME owns the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, BusinessDesk and OneRoof; inset: NZME chair Barbara Chapman and shareholder Jim Grenon.

Auckland businessman Jim Grenon’s full letter to NZME, outlining his concerns around the operation, governance and finances of the media company, has been released to the NZX by the firm – with the billionaire saying he does not propose to be an “average, passive board chair”.

The letter is highly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider