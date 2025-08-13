Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ woman detained in US may be released this week, says father

RNZ
3 mins to read

A GoFundMe has been set up for New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her son, Isaac. Photo / GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up for New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her son, Isaac. Photo / GoFundMe

By Kate Green of RNZ

The father of a New Zealander detained in the United States believes there is a 90% chance she will be released before the end of the week.

Sarah Shaw and her 6-year-old son were detained by US immigration at the Canadian border three weeks ago,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save