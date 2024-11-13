- A new study highlights the tsunami threat facing Southland, where a nearby earthquake zone is thought capable of unleashing 12m-high waves
- The risk faces communities including Invercargill, Bluff and Riverton - but also major transport hubs like Southland’s main port and airport
- Scientists see an urgent need to better understand the hazard, and also ensure vulnerable residents are aware and prepared
Tsunami waves as high as four-storey buildings could be suddenly sent toward a part of New Zealand where many of us least expect them.
Scientists behind a just-published study say there’s an urgent need to better understand Southland’s tsunami hazard, which sits behind only that of the Chatham Islands, the North Island’s east coast and northeastern Northland.
They report that, over an average of 2500 years, much of the region’s southern coast sits exposed to tsunamis 8m to 12m high - and waves of 4m to 8m over 500-year periods.
That put at risk communities including Invercargill, Bluff and Riverton, along with major transport hubs like Southland’s main port and airport.