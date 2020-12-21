NZ Post preps for final delivery push, but Kiwis sending to certain countries overseas warned of delays

NZ Post has delivered around two million parcels a week during the holiday season. Photo / Dean Purcell.

NZ Post is prepping for a final parcel delivery push this week in the countdown to Christmas day, as Kiwis across the country eagerly await the arrival of presents.

However, those sending parcels to certain countries overseas have been warned delays are possible.

NZ Post said deliveries to the UK, parts of Europe, and Sydney may be further delayed due to tightening restrictions and Covid-19 lockdowns.

NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said despite this, "we are doing all we can to make sure presents get to where they need to be on time."

Internationally, NZ Post sourced extra flights, including four special charter flights to Australia over the past two weeks.

The company has delivered almost 14 million parcels over the holiday season and is pushing out about two million packages a week, Dobson said.

The state-owned postal service is expecting similar volumes this week as it preps for a "final push" in the countdown to Christmas.

Hundreds of extra staff have been called in and more vans and flights added to help the parcels get to their final destination on time.

"We're very proud of our people and how hard they are working to make sure presents are under the tree in time for Christmas."

"Our people will be out continuing to deliver presents this week in the lead up to Christmas Day, so to avoid disappointment, if you are expecting something and won't be home, you can log onto our tracking tool online and give us instructions for somewhere safe to leave your parcel."

The Christmas volumes are similar to the surge seen following the move from alert level 4 to alert level 3, Dobson said.

In August, NZ Herald reported that in the first two weeks of alert level 3, about 200 parcels a minute went through the NZ Post network, accounting for a105 per cent increase in online shopping during that time.

Research from NZ Post revealed New Zealanders spent more than $200 million as the country moved to alert level 3 and it received a total of 3.5m parcels in the first two weeks of the move.