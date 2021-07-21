NZ Post courier van stolen while on the job in Napier

A NZ Post courier van was stolen from a Napier property on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / NZME

If you find your parcel doesn't arrive, it might have been stolen in Hawke's Bay along with the brightly coloured NZ Post courier van it was in.

A spokesperson for NZ Post confirmed a courier van was stolen in the Napier area this week.

"The matter is currently being investigated by police, so unfortunately we cannot provide any further detail at this stage.

"We ask our community to please be vigilant and to notify police of any suspicious activity."

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a vehicle being stolen from a property in Logan Ave, Napier, about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

She confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon and police inquiries were ongoing, she said.

Last August, a NZ Post delivery driver was injured when he tried to stop the alleged theft of his van as he made his way through Hastings.

Customers who do not receive a parcel they are expecting are advised to contact the NZ Post customer care centre via nzpost.co.nz or by calling 0800 501 501.