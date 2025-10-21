“Following an investigation by a UK Police service, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) determined that the evidential test for prosecution was met, although it was not in the public interest to proceed with a prosecution.
“This was because the CPS considered the offence was a lower-level indecent assault and due to the additional complexity and costs associated with prosecuting an offender who had returned to New Zealand.”
New Zealand police commenced an employment process over concerns that the officer did not bring the matter to police attention upon his return to the country, and into whether the alleged criminal conduct in the UK breached the police’s code of conduct.
“Following its review of the investigation report, the authority provided feedback regarding the findings recorded by police.
“Police acknowledged the authority’s comments and amended the outcome to better reflect the circumstances of this case. Consequently, the authority is satisfied with the overall outcome of the Police investigation.”
A police spokesperson confirmed to RNZ the investigation found that the code of conduct was not breached.
– RNZ