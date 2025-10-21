Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ police officer investigated for grabbing a woman’s bottom in the UK

RNZ
2 mins to read

A police officer investigated for grabbing a woman's bottom in the UK did not inform his bosses upon returning home. Photo / Getty Images

A police officer investigated for grabbing a woman's bottom in the UK did not inform his bosses upon returning home. Photo / Getty Images

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A NZ police officer who was investigated for grabbing a woman’s bottom while on a night out in the United Kingdom did not tell his bosses about the investigation when he returned home.

The case was revealed by the Independent Police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save