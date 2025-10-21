A police officer investigated for grabbing a woman's bottom in the UK did not inform his bosses upon returning home. Photo / Getty Images

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A NZ police officer who was investigated for grabbing a woman’s bottom while on a night out in the United Kingdom did not tell his bosses about the investigation when he returned home.

The case was revealed by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) on Tuesday.

The IPCA oversaw a police investigation after New Zealand police were notified that an officer had been investigated for “grabbing a female’s buttock while on a night out in the UK”.

The officer was then the victim of a “retaliatory assault” by the female’s boyfriend and required hospital treatment.