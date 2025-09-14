Searchers endured freezing conditions at Mt Buffalo and Porepunkah. Photo / Victoria Police
New Zealand officers briefly joined the search for alleged Porepunkah police killer Dezi Freeman, which is now Australia’s largest-ever tactical police operation.
Hundreds of officers from Victoria, interstate, the Australian Federal Police and the army continue to search dense, rugged bushland in Victoria’s northeast for the fugitive, who has nowbeen on the run for 20 days.
The New Zealand contingent took part in an intensive search on Friday in the immediate vicinity of Freeman’s Porepunkah property.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Penelope Gifford said NZ Police received a request for assistance from their transtasman colleagues.
“As such, 11 police staff from a specialist workgroup have been deployed to Victoria since Friday,” she said. “It is not unusual for us to support our Australian counterparts on occasion, where required.”
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations Russell Barrett said the operation included more than 125 specialist officers.
“This included incredibly rugged areas,” he said. “They were crawling through caves, they were traversing rivers and falls, they were searching plantations and gorges.”
Freeman is accused of shooting dead Detective Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart at his Porepunkah property on August 26.
“We’re saying that people can return to that area,” he said. “Be mindful of your own safety, be vigilant, understand the environment that you’re going into, understand the warnings that we’ve already got.”
He urged anyone travelling to a holiday house to report anything unusual upon arrival.
“It’s really important for us to know immediately, if a burglary has occurred at a house that’s normally vacant.”
He said the travel warning could be reinstated, if developments with the search warranted it.
Mount Buffalo National Park remained closed, as police continued to focus their search on that area.
“We consider he may still be in the area, it’s a possibility he may be harboured or he may be dead,” Barrett said.