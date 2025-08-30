Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand man meets birth mother in Canada after decades apart

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Bay of Plenty man Jonathan Hooker and his birth mother Patsy George, moments after they were reunited in Winnipeg 50 years after Hooker was taken from her care as part of the Sixties Scoop policies of the Canadian Government between the 1950s and 1980s. Photo / Screengrab via CTV News

Bay of Plenty man Jonathan Hooker and his birth mother Patsy George, moments after they were reunited in Winnipeg 50 years after Hooker was taken from her care as part of the Sixties Scoop policies of the Canadian Government between the 1950s and 1980s. Photo / Screengrab via CTV News

A Mount Maunganui man has been welcomed back into the arms of his birth mother for the first time in 50 years after he was among thousands of indigenous children taken from their families in Canada in a practice known as the “Sixties Scoop”.

Jonathan Hooker, who was adopted by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save