Bay of Plenty man Jonathan Hooker and his birth mother Patsy George, moments after they were reunited in Winnipeg 50 years after Hooker was taken from her care as part of the Sixties Scoop policies of the Canadian Government between the 1950s and 1980s. Photo / Screengrab via CTV News
A Mount Maunganui man has been welcomed back into the arms of his birth mother for the first time in 50 years after he was among thousands of indigenous children taken from their families in Canada in a practice known as the “Sixties Scoop”.
Jonathan Hooker, who was adopted bya New Zealand couple after his removal, this week travelled to the Canadian province of Manitoba to reunite with his biological mother Patsy George and meet extended family and members of his tribe.
Hooker and George, holding a large “Welcome Home” sign adorned with a love heart, embraced before supporters and local media at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s arrivals hall.
“It’s the first time I’ve actually laid eyes on my mother’s,” Hooker told CTV News.
“It’s all a little bit overwhelming to be here today, so yeah, it’s pretty cool.”
He was 18 months old when he was taken from his birth family in Moose Lake First Nation in 1975, among an estimated 30,000 indigenous children removed – or “scooped” – from their homes over several decades under Government policies, CTV News reported.
They were then placed in non-indigenous homes in Canada and around the world in a practice that became known as the “Sixties Scoop”.
He’d only heard about the practice five years ago and only learned “how it all played out” in the last year, said Hooker.