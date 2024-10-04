Home / New Zealand

Big read: The incredible Kiwi who helped hundreds of single mums resist forced adoption

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter
When Joss Shawyer was expecting twins in 1969 she came under pressure to agree to give them up for adoption because she was a single mother. This is the incredible story of how she fought back and helped hundreds of other single mothers raise their children themselves.

Joss Shawyer, pregnant with twins, was shown into a room of the Salvation Army Bethany Home in Auckland, along with other expectant mothers.

The class was focused on the fact that

