NZ Herald Digital Business Editor Damien Venuto. 14 March 2022 New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig

The NZ Herald has reached a new milestone of having 10 of its podcasts placed in the top 100 for the first time in NZ Triton Podcast Ranker history.

NZ Herald’s podcast network boasts a vast range of news and entertainment podcasts including a marquee daily news podcast (The Front Page), a financial education podcast tackling common money problems (Cooking the Books) and a podcast debunking some of the costly well-being fads sold to women (The Little Things).

Covering such an array of topics has enabled the podcast network to appeal to a wide audience, and the latest NZ Triton Podcast Ranker showcases its continual growth with six of the network’s podcasts all recording their greatest monthly downloads to date.

Other podcasts in the top 100 include true crime podcast A Moment in Crime, parenting show One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Paula Bennett-fronted Ask Me Anything, political podcast On the Tiles, In the Loop, which takes a deep dive into different news topics each week, market and investment podcast Stock Takes, and Chasing Ghosts, which includes three true crime mini-series.

The NZ Herald celebrated 10 podcasts on the Triton Podcast Ranker.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Acting Managing Editor Murray Kirkness says NZ Herald’s podcast network plays a vital role in keeping Kiwis up to date on topics impacting their lives.

“As one of New Zealand’s leading news platforms, we’re committed to sharing the news worth knowing in a range of formats that appeal to our audiences. While the format of news is everchanging, what doesn’t change is the quality of our work. No matter if you’re going to nzherald.co.nz for your regular news fix, reading the paper or listening to our daily marquee news podcast – the same level of high-quality, award-winning journalism is reflected, and today’s Podcast Ranker results further attest to this,” said Kirkness.

In the monthly NZ Triton Podcast Ranker, NZ Herald’s The Front Page retained their position as the fourth top podcast and reached their best audience yet with more than 155,000 downloads.

The Front Page podcast host Damien Venuto said the results reflected a fascinating month of news.

“Over the past month, each weekday we’ve dived into some of the biggest new headlines, like the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the cost of living crisis and the protests when Posie Parker visited New Zealand. I’m always so pleased to see that each month, more and more listeners are joining me in uncovering the detailed background of these stories.”

Rebecca Blithe and Jenni Mortimer, the hosts of the Herald's One Day You'll Thank Me podcast. Photo / NZ Herald

One Day You’ll Thank Me, NZ Herald’s podcast navigating parenting in modern-day Aotearoa, also celebrated a new record, attaining its largest monthly downloads and cracking a new record for its top episode as well.

Jennifer Mortimer, NZ Herald lifestyle and entertainment editor and co-host of One Day You’ll Thank Me commented on the privilege of speaking to such a wide array of guests.

“This season we’ve been really lucky to chat with so many incredible guests, such as Hayley Holt, Tom Sainsbury and Vaughan Smith,” she said.

“All our guests have been generously open in sharing their learnings, in the hope that they may be able to help other Kiwi parents out there with the tough but amazing job of parenting. I can’t wait to return for a fourth podcast season in June!”

NZME’s Head of Digital Audio James Butcher says the NZ Herald podcast network has done a phenomenal job of developing a diverse and expansive collection of content that appeals to Kiwis from all backgrounds and across a wide range of interests.

Cooking the Books with financial journalist Frances Cook surpassed 2 million downloads. Photo / NZME. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“NZ Herald’s podcast network really has something for every NZ Herald reader, and it provides a huge opportunity for advertisers to be selective and engage directly with their desired customers. NZ Herald is just one component of NZME’s expansive network, which includes more than 45 podcasts in the top 100. As shown by NZME and the NZ Herald’s strong result today, podcasting is continually growing and there’s an ability to reach a huge audience in this space.”

Today’s results follow a series of successes for the NZ Herald podcast network. Recently Across the Board won Silver for the Best Business category at the New York Radio Festival, Straight Up with Niva Retimanu and Beatrice Faumuina has been nominated for Best Original Podcast - Episodic/Ongoing at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards, and Cooking the Books, a co-production with BusinessDesk, became the first NZ Herald podcast to cross 2 million global downloads.

NZ Herald’s entire podcast network can be found on iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.