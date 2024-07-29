Advertisement
New Zealand

NZ graffiti artist deported from Vietnam after targeting several homes

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand man has been deported from Vietnam after he was caught by police spray painting graffiti on the side of a home.

He was caught alongside a Frenchman scrawling spray paint on a garage door on Pho Duc Chinh St in Ho Chi Minh City, according to reports by local media. They were caught with 23 cans of spray paint between them.

Both have been slapped with a fine, deported by local authorities and were made to restore the garage before they left the country.

Vietnamese news outlet VNExpress reported police were patrolling on July 22 when they caught the 24 and 28-year-old in the act.

Tuoi Tre newspaper claimed the Kiwi had admitted to several other graffiti offences across the city, including work on other roll-up doors, fences and parks.

The local news site alleged the Kiwi brought 13 cans of the spray paint while the French national brought 10.

They also claimed the officers searched the Kiwi’s phone where they found an Instagram account with 2000 followers, which featured graffiti artworks in South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Local police said the two men had not registered for temporary residence.

VNExpress reported the two men had connected over social media and met up to record their spray painting for social media.

The pair were fined VND ₫25,000,000 (NZD $1673.53).

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Herald officials are aware of the reported detention of a New Zealander, but could not comment on their circumstances due to privacy reasons.

Last month, a 28-year-old Kiwi was also forced to repaint walls and fined after being caught spray painting graffiti in the same district.

Police from downtown Ben Thanh Ward fined the man VND ₫1.5 million (NZD $100) for painting without approval.

VNExpress reported the man admitted to painting “for fun” and had apologised to the family who owned the home.

He was forced to repaint the garage door.

