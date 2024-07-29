Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand man has been deported from Vietnam after he was caught by police spray painting graffiti on the side of a home.

He was caught alongside a Frenchman scrawling spray paint on a garage door on Pho Duc Chinh St in Ho Chi Minh City, according to reports by local media. They were caught with 23 cans of spray paint between them.

Both have been slapped with a fine, deported by local authorities and were made to restore the garage before they left the country.

Vietnamese news outlet VNExpress reported police were patrolling on July 22 when they caught the 24 and 28-year-old in the act.

Tuoi Tre newspaper claimed the Kiwi had admitted to several other graffiti offences across the city, including work on other roll-up doors, fences and parks.