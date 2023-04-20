The rising cost of living and the return of inflation is hitting Kiwis hard. NZME is broadening its coverage of the cost-of-living crisis impacting all New Zealanders. We look at how skyrocketing costs are impacting us all, and seek advice from experts and locals on how to manage your finances through these tough times.
Food prices were the largest contributor to the latest inflation figure. Vegetables jumped 22 per cent in the year to March 2023, while ready-to-eat food and milk, cheese and eggs increased 9.7 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
The 6.7 per cent increase followed a 7.2 per cent increase in the 12 months to December 2022.
While annual inflation is a measure of the country’s economy, there are also other government datasets that are more relevant to the experiences of New Zealanders.
The Herald has used data from the Food Price Index and Household Living-costs Price indexes (HLPI) to create an interactive price tracker for readers to explore.
The HLPI includes mortgage interest costs and is a better reflection of the increases faced by many households.
For the year to December, the average household cost increase was 8.2 per cent - a whole percentage point higher than the official inflation figure. The highest-spending households, often those with big mortgages, had a price increase of 9.4 per cent.
While data can seem abstract, it is just carefully collected experiences of individual people and as part of this editorial project, the Herald will regularly share those stories.
Manurewa’s Waka of Caring hands out between 200 and 250 food parcels a day to people struggling to make ends meet.
An Auckland fast-food worker told the Herald about her constant struggle to afford food and other essentials while a Wellington student said he had hardly brought any fresh fruit and vegetables over the past year because he could not afford them.
The Herald has spoken to several people affected by rising costs and their stories will be published regularly as part of our Cost-of-Living editorial project.
Papakura Marae: ‘It’s gotten worse’
It’s Tuesday afternoon and supermarket shopping trolleys full of food are lined up outside the wharekai at Papakura Marae.
There is bread, milk, meat, tea, kids’ snacks and cereal – everyday needs that have become unaffordable for many as the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Inside the wharekai, the staff that keep Papakura Marae ticking over are sitting down for lunch. The marae is living, breathing community hub with more than 50 services for whānau in the area – from free driving lessons and a community kai night to the health centre.
Soon, cars will begin arriving outside and staff will hand out between 40-60 food parcels, mostly to families.
“It’s a blessing,” a father waiting for a food parcel told the Herald.
Wellington university student Aidan Donoghue has hardly brought any fruit or vegetables in the last year. Instead, him and his partner take vitamins and supplements to get nutrients because it’s cheaper.
“We occasionally get an avocado but they’re $2 and we share that between us once a week,” he said.
“There are times where you crave an actual banana rather than something that is banana-flavoured. Since I’ve moved here, we have done big shops and don’t get any fruit and veg. There was a time when I can remember where we got broccoli and potatoes and that was about it.”
Donoghue works part-time at McDonald’s and relies on the free meals the nights he works. He also receives payments from Studylink.
Still, he is struggling. At 19, Donoghue said there is not a Saturday night that passes where he doesn’t wish he could walk out of his Wellington central apartment, where he lives with his partner, and join the party.
There are a few spices, oil, rice, sauce and an onion but nothing she can make a meal with. In the fridge, there’s a bottle of old coconut water, some butter and miso soup.
“What am I am going to have for dinner? I have no idea. That’s the thing, I have no idea and that’s not a nice feeling,” the 25-year-old said (the Herald has agreed to withhold her name).
“Literally, I don’t have any food here right now.”
She walks into her bathroom and the same bleak emptiness greets her. There is toilet paper, disinfectant, but her shampoo, conditioner and moisturiser – which she refers to as “spoiling” herself - are going to run out soon.
“I’m looking around the house and thinking I need a big top up, a big shopping spend, and I can’t.”
She works part-time and receives a benefit. Almost half of her income goes towards the rent for Flat Bush apartment. She says her mental health issues have become worse recently as she stretches what’s left to cover essentials.
“I need to buy cookware for cooking so that I can save more money but I can’t even afford (it). Something that is essential has now become on the luxury list.
“I go to the second hand stores [but] there are certain things I would never buy second-hand, like underwear and bras, and I need new bras right now, and that would be lovely if I could just go buy that for myself but I can’t afford it.”
Pensioner William MacPherson has struggled to make ends meet every day since he retired. The 73-year-old lives alone and says his fixed income is too small to live a “normal life”.
He feels isolated and constantly unsure whether he will be able to cover his bills.
“I have to get Work and Income to get a food card and a petrol card because I haven’t got enough,” MacPherson said.
“I get food parcels from two different sources to survive.”
Since retiring last year after 56 years in the welding industry, MacPherson was forced to cancel the life insurance he has had since 1972, as well as his house and contents insurance, because he can’t afford it.
He admits he hasn’t been wise with money in the past and entered retirement with no savings, but he believes better financial support for retirees who have limited resources is needed.
“[It affects] every aspect of my life, I don’t feel like a normal human being. You can’t say, ‘I think I’ll pop down to Botany and have a look around the shops and maybe have a coffee and lunch’, because I haven’t got the money.
“You can’t do what a normal person does in life.”
MacPherson’s daily treat is a takeaway coffee. He sits at a local beach with his coffee and does the crossword in the newspaper for two hours.
“That’s all I do and that’s a struggle,” he said.
“That’s $5.50 a day. Should I really be doing that? No, I shouldn’t but it’s only real pleasure I get … I enjoy it.”
Waka of Caring: “I see people starting to give up”
Debbie Munroe spends her days trying to help people make ends meet. She runs Waka of Caring, a store in Manurewa where people can pick up food, clothes, books, linen and other goods for free - or just stop by and have a chat.
Munroe said the biggest concern for those visiting the space is not being able to feed their families.
When Waka of Caring first opened four years ago, Munroe and her team were handing out less than 100 parcels a day.
Today, that has increased to between 200 and 250.
“You pay your rent, the power, you pay for the gas and then what’s left over after your wages?
“I see people starting to give up. I see more and more people going, ‘stuff this, I would rather live in my van with my kids, at least I know I can feed them’.”
As food prices continue to rise, jumping 12 per cent last month compared with February last year, Munroe says everyone is affected by the cost-of-living crisis, including herself. Her work at Waka of Caring is voluntary and she receives the unsupported child’s benefit.
“I don’t buy what I used to buy. I still buy veges, I buy very little meat, stopped buying the kids treats.
“Once in a while, I buy the kids ice cream. That’s about it. I used to buy [them] chocolate and custard when I couldn’t be bothered making custard. And I don’t bake as much because the flour, the margarine, eggs ...”
Young couple: ‘Food is through the roof’
Insurance broker Daniel Wu can’t remember the last time he went on a date with his partner.
The couple used to prioritise time alone regularly, but with rising prices and the pressures of starting a new business, date nights have become a rarity.
“We’ve found it extremely difficult to even consider putting money aside because we are actually at a negative right now per week,” he said.
“I can’t remember the last time we had a date night.”