The New Zealand Cheese Festival comes to Cambridge Raceway, for its inaugural event in the North Island.

Cheese lovers and connoisseurs are invited to the Cambridge Raceway for a cheesy celebration.

The New Zealand Cheese Festival will make its debut in the North Island after three successful years in the South.

The festival in Marlborough will go on in October as planned, however, the festival saw expansion to the Waikato this year for a second one.

On the day, cheese enthusiasts can experience a picnic-style setting on the green grounds of the raceway, alongside live entertainment, engaging workshops, and a high selection of cheese companies and foods, made to create the perfect platter.

Crafted for sharing with loved ones, this event provides a unique opportunity to relish the finest offerings from New Zealand’s artisanal cheese scene.

The festival’s owner, Hannah Lamb, is excited about the expansion of the event.

“The cheese festival focuses on connecting the people of New Zealand to the incredible cheese that is produced right here in our country. Many of our cheese companies are artisan producers, and their products can’t be found in the supermarket.

“We are encouraging people to expand their cheese knowledge and palate by trying different milk types, cheese styles, and understanding what makes a great cheese.”

The festival’s objective is to highlight the wide range of cheese options in New Zealand and provide attendees with an immersive experience to fully appreciate and enjoy the world of cheese.

Whether you’re a seasoned cheese enthusiast or a newcomer to the cheese scene, this event guarantees something for everyone.

Tickets for the New Zealand Cheese Festival are on sale now at Eventfinda and children under 16 can attend for free.

The festival comes to the Cambridge Raceway on March 9, from 10am to 4pm.





