Thousands of people in the Bay of Plenty are yet to return their Census forms. Photo / Bevan Conley

The days of trying to get every New Zealander to fill out a census form are over.

Minister of Statistics Dr Shane Reti announced today that Stats NZ will move to an admin-data-first census. This means starting from the data the government has already collected when trying to assemble datasets that include every New Zealanders.

For example, instead of asking your income on a census form Stats NZ could ask Inland Revenue how much you earn.

Reti also announced that from that start of 2027, Stats NZ will deliver monthly, rather than quarterly, inflation figures.

Following the 2023 census, Stats NZ launched a consultation on the future of the census and then submitted a proposal to Cabinet. Reti’s announcement today represents the conclusion of that process.