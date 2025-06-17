Acting Stats NZ Chief Executive and Government Statistician Mary Craig said, “This is an exciting and necessary change. The traditional way of running a nationwide survey on census day can no longer be justified, due to rising costs, declining survey response rates, and disruption from events, like Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023,
“From 2030, key New Zealand census data and statistics will be produced every year, in a cost-effective and sustainable way.
Surveys asking census style questions will still happen. In fact, they will take place annually and only sample a small fraction of the population.
“The new survey will be set up to be highly flexible, with opportunities to change content and topics much more frequently.”
During the consultation on the census last year, former Government Statistician Len Cook and the Public Health Communication Centre urged that any changes to the census be carefully considered and arguing that the scientific implications of any changes be transparent.
“There is no time over the past 50 years when the scope and quality of population statistics has been of such importance in public life in Aotearoa New Zealand as now,” said Cook.
“The regular population census has long been the window on places, communities and families that monitors such change. Statistics NZ now wish to change our key window on the population dynamics that drive population change in many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand.”
