A New Zealand citizen critically ill in Rarotonga was able to receive a speedier and seamless medical evacuation thanks to a Hawke’s Bay Airport terminal’s new international customs clearance.

Last Saturday, New Zealand Air Ambulance Service (NZAAS) personnel flew directly out of Hawke’s Bay Airport to Rarotonga to retrieve a seriously unwell NZ citizen, without having to clear customs in Auckland.

Two jet base operators at Hawke’s Bay Airport (Air Napier and Skyline Aviation, which houses the NZ Air Ambulance Service base) were cleared in early January by New Zealand Customs Services to welcome specific private aircraft from overseas as well as leave directly because of their new Customs Controlled Area licenses.

Saturday’s flight route involved a trip from Napier to Rarotonga to collect the patient and then from Rarotonga to Auckland to take the patient to the receiving hospital.

It took only three hours and 45 minutes to get from Napier to Rarotonga.

NZAAS said the new clearance was a “game changer” when it came to critical patient care.

“The ability to dispatch international air ambulances directly from Napier to South Pacific nations significantly enhances aeromedical capability for the region,” NZAAS group chief executive Annabel Toogood said.

Not needing to clear Customs in Auckland helped create better access to specialised medical care and improved patient outcomes, she said.

Where the patient ended up depended on several factors, including their clinical needs, place of residence, and the availability of beds.

“If the patient requires intensive specialist care, they would be flown to a tertiary hospital.

“In this specific case, the patient, being a New Zealand citizen, required ongoing treatment and care in an Auckland Hospital. The decision is made with careful consideration of the patient’s medical requirements and the available healthcare resources.”

Toogood said this was just the start of the life-saving work that could go ahead as a result of the customs clearance in Napier.

“NZAAS remains committed to leveraging the new capabilities of Hawke’s Bay Airport’s Customs status to further enhance its services and contribute to improved emergency medical response across the South Pacific region.”

New Zealand Air Ambulance Service is the largest aeromedical provider in New Zealand, with headquarters located at Hawke’s Bay Airport and aircraft across six NZ bases.

Their largest jet, the citation sovereign, is based in Napier and has a range that allows aeromedical retrievals from as far away as Hawaii.

