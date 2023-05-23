Air Napier, which was honoured on Monday for its services during Cyclone Gabrielle, helped fly $41 million in cash across the East Coast.

High-security chartered flights carrying $41 million in cash were sent to the East Coast at the peak of a power and communications crisis caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eftpos use was impossible for hundreds of kilometres around and the bridges usually used to truck in cash supplies were out of action.

So, the Reserve Bank made a call to fly in the millions in order to restock ATMs and allow businesses to operate in Gisborne.

Hawke’s Bay-run Air Napier answered that call, one of the many it answered as part of its response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The carrier worked closely with an operator who was delivering on behalf of the Reserve Bank, and a number of heavy security protocols were put in place - including the use of armed police.

“They had certain requirements that we were able to manage at this end,” said Napier Air CEO Shah Aslam.

What would usually be a 13-hour security risk in a truck soon turned into a seamless four to six-hour operation, he said.

“I think off the top of my head, we did about six or seven trips in total within the first four to five weeks after the cyclone.”

Aslam said it was good to be able to provide assurance and relief - like many of Air Napier’s other missions have done - for the community, who had cash in the bank but were struggling to access it.

“It was a very important mission.”

For its role in this mission and others, Air Napier this week received an excellence award from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

The award recognised the overarching support the company had given to Operation Awhina, RNZAF’s response to the floods from February 14 to March.

Napier Air’s terminal at Hawke’s Bay Airport also acted as a crucial operations base and maintenance hub for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Two thousand passengers flew into the terminal via fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including police, medical staff and Government officials from around New Zealand - half of those passengers travelled on Air Napier’s planes.

Approximately 500 tonnes of freight moved through the terminal, including over 10,000 kilogram of urgent medical and oxygen supplies that were flown to Wairoa.

The cyclone also put immense pressure on the region’s medical system, and the carrier played a crucial part in facilitating medical processes.

Over 350 Air Napier flights out of the terminal went to Wairoa, including over 1,000 patients and medical staff.

Five first-time mothers were flown back to Wairoa after giving birth, and six cancer patients were flown to Palmerston North for emergency cancer treatment.

Air Napier CEO Shah Aslam (Left) and operations director John Hamilton received an award on Monday for the airline's service during the Napier floods.

Group Captain Mike Cannon, Base Commander of RNZAF Base Auckland, visited Air Napier on Monday to recognise and thank the team for their support.

“The whole team at Air Napier pulled out all the stops to get supplies and people into the region,” Aslam said.

“Our people’s lives were disrupted by the floods too, but they stepped up to support the relief effort. Everyone at Air Napier is proud to be in Hawke’s Bay. It’s our home, and it was a privilege to be able to support our own community.”

Aslam also thanked local volunteers that assisted the airline, as well as NZDF staff.

“Air Napier was seconded two NZDF staff to help co-ordinate the wider international support that was being given to Hawke’s Bay during the period of emergency,” he said.

“This award is recognition of the contribution and commitment of our team members and their families. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”