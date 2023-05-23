Voyager 2022 media awards
Flights carried $41 million in cash to East Coast during peak of cyclone crisis

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Air Napier, which was honoured on Monday for its services during Cyclone Gabrielle, helped fly $41 million in cash across the East Coast.

High-security chartered flights carrying $41 million in cash were sent to the East Coast at the peak of a power and communications crisis caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eftpos use was impossible for hundreds of kilometres

