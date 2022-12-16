Nurses and doctors are urging people to stock up on medication and avoid dangerous activities these holidays lest they face long waits for services under “extreme” pressure. Photo / 123rf

Nurses and doctors are urging people to stock up on medication and avoid dangerous activities these holidays lest they face long waits for services under “extreme” pressure.

The festive period is the busiest time for emergency departments, the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM) said, and people should avoid overloading departments that will be “prioritising saving lives, with limited staff and resources” this summer.

People with “non-immediate life-threatening” issues should consider other providers like GPs, urgent care centres, telephone helplines and pharmacies.

ACEM president Dr Clare Skinner said people should drink in moderation, avoid drugs and stay sun-smart.

Medical professionals in both New Zealand and Australia have reported staff absences being the “highest they have ever seen”. Most emergency departments were consistently understaffed and short of senior nurses.

“Right now in emergency departments, we are doing our very best to treat people with serious injury or illness as quickly and safely as possible,” Skinner said.

The College for Emergency Nursing Australasia (CENA) and the College of Emergency Nurses New Zealand (CENNZ - NZNO) joined the ACEM in warning of long waits for healthcare services in both countries this summer.

All colleges were concerned about capacities for care and staffing levels at smaller, rural emergency departments as people head away for holidays.

CENNZ - NZNO chairwoman Sue Stebbeings said, “If you are travelling, please pack enough medication, inhalers, essential equipment, and prescriptions to cover your time away so you can continue your treatment.

“It’s helpful to carry a summary of your medical history, including contact details for your usual care providers, in case you need urgent assessment. Plan ahead for how and where to seek medical help if you require it.”

And with increased wait times, healthcare workers were reporting high levels of aggression and frustration from patients towards them, as Stebbeings asked for understanding.

“We understand people feel frustrated with long waiting times, but it’s not okay to cause harm to others. We need your patience as we are doing everything we can to provide the best care possible, with very limited resources.”

CENA president Wayne Varndell said people could still come to EDs if necessary: “We understand that ED is sometimes the only option. Please come to ED if you need our help.”

The colleges had some advice on what to do to keep yourself from needing to go to EDs, including keeping yourself safe during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and being mindful of the risks of ladders.

Varndell said, “Drive carefully, particularly in holiday areas, and follow public health advice on Covid-19. The pandemic is not over, and high numbers of viral infections are contributing to health service pressures.”

Skinner’s advice was for people to enjoy this time, but drink alcohol in moderation, avoid drugs, be sun-smart and water-safe, and keep a very close eye on kids.

“Be careful with ladders – so many ED presentations are from falling from a height.”