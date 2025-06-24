He said they have to ensure there would be no “adverse reaction” from the Iranian people against the military.

“Well, you know, you’ve got so much sort of repression, and repressive response behaviour that may happen in Iran, that we have to look at all angles.

“So when we say getting people out safe, in each case, it’s going to be a different story, and it’s going to be very difficult for our team.

“However, we’re doing the best that we possibly can.”

On the ceasefire, Peters said progress had been “tenuous” and he hoped that it would stick.

“We’ve still got to get our people out. We’ve still got to do the best we can to secure their safety.”

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour and Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick told Bridge they also hoped the ceasefire would hold.

Swarbrick said, “No one wins at war” as she spoke about New Zealand’s role on the world stage to encourage diplomatic resolutions.

Seymour said New Zealand could be a “powerful voice” on the world stage, but said they would not be making any statements because the media “dared them to”.

He said they had been getting “legal advice frequently” and confirmed the New Zealand Government was not speaking with the US directly.

“New Zealand Defence Force has deployed a Hercules to the region with 81 personnel so that we’re in a position to help New Zealand citizens and citizens of our friends around the world.

“I know that there are people who wish that the New Zealand Government would go and try and assert to the Americans or any other country involved in the conflict the rights and wrongs of it.

“But we’ve been focused on looking after New Zealand citizens, which is the role of the New Zealand Government.”