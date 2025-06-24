Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Number of Kiwis in Iran triples as NZ military aids evacuation over borders

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters talks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge on latest developments in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the number of Kiwis in Iran has jumped dramatically as the military stations itself around the border to help them flee.

The comments come as the fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war continues to hold after 12 days of strikes from Israel and the US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand