Number of benefits cut more than doubles in a year

By Amy Williams of RNZ
The number of benefits that were cut more than doubled in the September quarter compared with the same time last year, mainly because of missed appointments.
Quarterly data from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) shows the number of sanctions issued in the latest quarter rose 133% to 14,409, compared with 6177 in 2023.
It was also more than before the pandemic. The September 2019 quarter had about 4000 fewer cuts to benefits.