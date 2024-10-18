Number of benefits cut more than doubles in a year

MSD data showed the main reasons for the sanctions were people not attending appointments and to a lesser degree, failing to prepare for work.

The quarter included a change to the traffic light system in August. That alerts people when they are not meeting their work obligations.

A sanction is a reduction in a person’s benefit as a result of not fulfilling work obligations.

Earlier this week, Social Development Minister Louise Upston said monthly data showing a drop in sanctions from August to September this year indicated more beneficiaries were doing what was required of them.

She said it was encouraging to see a decrease in the number of failures to meet obligations.

With just one full calendar month of data, it was not possible to track trends or draw conclusions, with the traffic light system having taken effect on August 12.

The September quarter data showed there were 391,224 people on a main benefit, 8% more than the same period last year.

Of those, 204,765 people were receiving Jobseeker Support, up 23,256 or 12.8% when compared to September 2023.

