Nukuhou: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Nukuhou around 9.35am. Photo / NZME

Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash on State Highway 2, Nukuhou, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck at about 9.35am.



The motorcyclist died at the scene.



Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The crash was near Glenholme Rd.

SH2 AWAKERI TO OPOTIKI - ROAD CLOSED - 10:30AM

Due to a serious crash in the Nukuhou area, just south of Wainui Rd, #SH2 is now closed between Wainui Rd and Bell Rd. Delay your journey or allow extra time for detour via Ohope and Whakatane: https://t.co/YeyEdtjcxl ^TP pic.twitter.com/Govdu02PTV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 18, 2021

As of 4.30pm, SH2 has reopened.

It was initally closed between Wainui Rd and Bell Rd and motorists were advised to delay their journey or allow extra time to detour via Ōhope and Whakatāne.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

