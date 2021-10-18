Voyager 2021 media awards
Nukuhou: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Nukuhou around 9.35am. Photo / NZME

Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash on State Highway 2, Nukuhou, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck at about 9.35am.
 
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
 
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The crash was near Glenholme Rd.

As of 4.30pm, SH2 has reopened.

It was initally closed between Wainui Rd and Bell Rd and motorists were advised to delay their journey or allow extra time to detour via Ōhope and Whakatāne.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

More to come.