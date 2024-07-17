He often told them all stories about what he had experienced during Operation Grapple.

Roy Williams. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

Williams was a Royal Engineer with the Royal Airforce (RAF) and was positioned on the deck of a ship. In his stories, he recalled that officers and other officials were sent below deck while he and other privates and engineers were to remain on deck and observe.

“Dad told us how they were ordered to crouch and cover their eyes. There was a countdown from 10 across the boat’s loudspeakers,” Bickerton said.

“When the bomb exploded, there was a wave of searing heat and a flash that was incredibly bright.

“He told us that as he had his hands over his eyes he could see the skeleton of his fingers, even with his eyes closed.”

“Dad being Dad, he opened his eyes and saw the mushroom cloud towering skyward.”

Roy Williams' daughters Jaki Bickerton and Kirsty Williams.

The Williams family moved to New Zealand in the 1960s. Roy Williams worked as a watch and clock repairer in Lower Hutt for almost 30 years before moving the shop to Ōtaki and then retiring to Levin.

Bickerton said on retirement a few years ago, their father sought to contact former service colleagues and found many were lobbying for recognition of what they had experienced.

After he was diagnosed with dementia, he was unable to use a computer and lost contact.

“This came out of the blue. We were excited for Dad when we heard about it,” she said.

The Nuclear Test Medal was announced by the British Parliament in 2022 to recognise the “significant contribution of military, civilian, and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain’s nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 1960s”.

The design features an atom surrounded by olive branches and features the words “Nuclear Test Medal”.

“The recognition is important because it says it did happen,” Bickerton said.

“Many of Dad’s friends and colleagues have passed – many with various cancers and related diseases attributed to radiation exposure. While he has dementia now, he still recalls these events. It is something he will never forget.”

“We are extremely proud of our Dad for serving his country and the Commonwealth during those Cold War years.”

Operation Grapple was a set of four series of British nuclear weapons tests of early atomic bombs and hdyrogen bombs carried out in the late 1950s at Malden Island and Kiritimati and in the Gilbert and Ellice Islands.

The Grapple Y bomb was dropped in the sea off Christmas Island April 28, 1958, and remains the largest British nuclear weapon ever tested.