Not just family violence: New report highlights NZ femicide crisis, exposes unaccounted victims

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A new report highlights the femicide crisis in New Zealand and calls for urgent action and difficult conversations. Photo / 123RF

  • A report reveals systemic, preventable violence against women and girls, urging recognition of femicide as a crisis.
  • Experts call for urgent government action, focusing on prevention and addressing systemic inequities.
  • Māori women are overrepresented among victims, highlighting the need for culturally grounded support and early intervention.

A powerful new report reveals far more women and girls are dying from systemic, preventable violence in New Zealand than previously acknowledged – and the national response still falls short.

Experts say femicide must be recognised as a national crisis and a

Latest from New Zealand

