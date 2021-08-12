'Not an easy decision': Ash Dixon leaving for Japan for two seasons

Highlanders and Hawke's Bay veteran Ash Dixon has signed a two-year contract to play rugby in Japan. Photo / File

Highlanders and Hawke's Bay veteran Ash Dixon has signed a two-year contract to play rugby in Japan.

Dixon, 32, is heading to play the Japanese League One competition, which begins in January 2022.

While it would make him unavailable for Super Rugby commitments it was not immediately clear if it would mean he would also miss provincial duties in coming years.

Dixon, the captain of the Magpies and co-captain of the Highlanders with Aaron Smith, has been one of NZ provincial rugby's most consistent performers in recent seasons.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark was fulsome in his praise for Dixon.

"He has been an integral part of the club since his arrival, he has significant mana within the team and has put an enormous amount of work into our organisation. He goes with our good wishes and gratitude."

Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown said Dixon would leave a long-lasting legacy at the club.

"Ash will be remembered as one of the great Highlander's men; his contribution to the club both on and off the field has been immense, as co-captain he has been the ultimate professional and we wish him, Mikayla, Paiyton and Boston all the very best with this fantastic opportunity."

Dixon said it was a difficult decision to leave.

"I've put a lot of thought into it and it was not an easy decision for myself and my family to make, I've had some incredibly great times with the team, and I will cherish them forever."

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said Dixon occupied a unique place in NZ's rugby whānau.

"Ash's achievements speak to his character. He leaves as one of the most capped Māori All Blacks captains of all time, and a leader of huge influence for both the Highlanders and Hawke's Bay.

"He is a Super Rugby champion and a Ranfurly Shield holder, but more importantly he personifies the values of Te Ara Rangatira, The Rugby Way. We wish him and his whanau all the best in Japan and he goes with our full support."