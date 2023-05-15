The Scandinavian dancers from Norsewood School lead the way up Coronation St in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

15 May, 2023 02:53 AM 2 mins to read

The Scandinavian dancers from Norsewood School lead the way up Coronation St in Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Aaron Torkilsen’s family first came to New Zealand in 1873.

They were among many aboard the Hovding, which set out from Norway in August 1873, bound for Napier, New Zealand.

It was the second voyage for the ship, which had brought settlers to New Zealand a year before.

Torkilsen, who now lives in Tauranga, had only visited Norsewood when he was very young and hadn’t been back to the Tararua District town until he discovered the Viking Festival last year.

He visited again on Sunday for Norway Day, a day which celebrates Norway’s independence.

Officially held on May 17 in the Scandinavian country, it was held in Norsewood on the closest Sunday.

Torkilsen said he wanted to get back in touch with family and community.

He said he also studied languages and knew a little Norwegian, but found it difficult to practice.

The annual day was celebrated in Norsewood firstly with the national anthem, followed by the raising of the flag at Johanna’s World.

Birgitta Rolston, Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and Eva Renbjor raise the Norwegian flag at Johanna's World.

(From left): Sophie Cheek, Emerson Knight and Indyanah Moore in costume. Photo / Leanne Warr

Visitors and residents were able to watch a Scandinavian dance performed by students at Norsewood and Districts School, as well as from the local early childhood centre.

Scandinavian dance has been taught at the school for more than 50 years, watchers were told.

Festivities also included a visit to the commemorative oak tree.

The oak tree is considered a symbol of strength and endurance. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organiser John Ellison said the oak was a symbol of strength and endurance.

“It goes with what the settlers had to deal with,” he told the crowd.

He said in the mythology, the oak was sacred and linked to the god of thunder.

Native trees would also be planted as part of the festivities in recognition of the early settlers.

John Ellison spoke a little about the voyage of the Hovding. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mayor Tracey Collis rings the bell, also known as the Hovding bell. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ellison also spoke about the conditions the settlers faced on their voyage.

He said there were 400 people on the ship, which was not very big.

Many of them stayed those months in the hold, dealing with a range of issues from stench to rodents.

The day also featured the launch of the Norsewood Kokebok, a cookbook filled with Scandinavian recipes.