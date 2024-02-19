Nikki Marchant-Ludlow formed the charity Paws of Hope so families can pick up cartons of pet food at their local food bank when times get tough.

Northlanders struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis will soon be able to feed their pets along with their families when they visit food banks around the region.

The recently established new charity, Paws of Hope, is dedicated solely to providing free emergency pet food for people who are struggling to feed their dogs and cats.

Paws of Hope founder Nikki Marchant-Ludlow said the charity, registered last October, was set up to ensure animals don’t miss out on meals or have to be re-homed because of financial hardship.

The foundation will work alongside food banks to provide ongoing support to pet-owning families.

Marchant-Ludlow said a growing number of New Zealanders were facing financial hardship and food shortages.

“Things are getting more expensive,” she said.

“Often there are times when people need that help.

“It can be for a number of reasons; finances are tight at that particular time ... it’s tough for a lot of people.

“When people are getting their food from a food bank there hasn’t been a pet food option.

“It’s about providing that continuous stock [to food banks] so they don’t have to worry about it.”

In Aotearoa, 64 per cent of households have at least one pet and research shows over three-quarters consider their dogs and cats to be cherished family members.

However, the rise in the cost of living over the past few years has seen increasing numbers of pets rehomed or surrendered to shelters already at capacity.

Marchant-Ludlow is a former programme manager for Pet Refuge NZ, a shelter that cares for animals of domestic violence victims.

She said her “lightbulb moment” for Paws of Hope came after reading an article about pet owners who prioritised feeding their pets over themselves in tough economic times.

“When you have to consider do I feed my pet or feed myself, research showed they would first feed their pet because they couldn’t explain to their dog why they were missing a meal.

“Or people are having to consider giving up their pet.

“People are surprised at how many people are living in their cars or finding it really tough to support themselves day-to-day with the basics of living.”

While the cost-of-living crisis has faded from the headlines, food price inflation returned in January with Stats NZ recently reporting that monthly food prices increased by 0.9 per cent.

The biggest contributor to the rise was grocery food, driven by prices for boxed chocolates, two-litre milk cartons, fresh eggs (excluding free-range eggs), apples, and lamb.

Marchant-Ludlow said the charity buys 1kg packets of food directly from Animals Like Us, a New Zealand-made premium dog and cat food company.

Funding comes from donors and grants, and food banks are encouraged to get in touch with the charity about their requirements.

The charity has just completed a successful pilot with the Good Works Trust on Auckland’s North Shore and Cambridge Community House.

Marchant-Ludlow acknowledged Northland was “another key area” and the region’s food banks would be approached to see if they wanted to get on board within the next month.

“It’s not just a one-off,” she said.

“The plan is to provide consistent supply to organisations with a national reach.

“We will provide the same high-quality food so that organisations know what they are getting in practical bag sizes that work for people living in cars or places with limited storage.”

155 Open Arms chief executive Liz Cassidy-Nelson said while Open Arms supplied pet food to whānau through its social supermarket and food bank services, she welcomed the extra support from the new charity.

“The whānau that come to our services would hugely appreciate support with dog and pet food.

“Our animals are our family members.

“That is a really cool initiative and we would support it as well.”

Marchant-Ludlow said the charity “would love to help as many foodbanks and community service providers as possible”.

“If we could consistently supply six foodbanks and community services that provide wrap-around services across New Zealand by October that would be great.

“We are only limited by the donations we receive.”

To find out more, visit www.pawsofhope.org.nz

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



