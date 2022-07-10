Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Northland pet owners struggle with upkeep of animals as cost of living crisis bites

4 minutes to read
Donna Badorek, from Donna Doolittle's Animal Rescue said she is getting "huge amounts" of people asking her to rehome their dogs. Photo / file

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

An increasing number of pets are being surrendered to a Far North animal rescue centre by owners who can't afford to look after them as rising living costs take hold.

With inflation at a 30-year

