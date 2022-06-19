Alan Thompson, of Kainui Rd Vineyard, said he was looking forward to backpackers returning but is concerned where they'll stay as many hostels have closed due to the pandemic. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Alan Thompson, of Kainui Rd Vineyard, said he was looking forward to backpackers returning but is concerned where they'll stay as many hostels have closed due to the pandemic. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The international borders may be opening in July but global difficulties are painting a less than rosy picture for Northland businesses desperate for visitors.

Global inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, a lack of backpacker accommodation at tourist hotspots, ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and reduced and expensive flights have some Northlanders fearing there might not be the influx of travellers they've been longing for.

Northland Inc destination general manager Tania Burt said Northland was as prepared as it could be after being closed to the world for the past two years.

However, there were still a number of issues, she said.

"Northland has the same issues the rest of the country has with workforces; we just don't have the number of staff we're used to having because we don't have the visitors we're used to having."

Burt said the cost-of-living crisis wouldn't have an impact short term as "pent-up demand for travel is high across the world".

While Northland may not get as many visitors had the border reopening been in summer, the region could expect more visitors "over time", she said.

"It's our off-season and we would expect the majority of leisure visitors to be heading south to the ski fields, though we do hope some will come here.

"I know businesses are trying to gear up and will be focusing on the Australian and New Zealand school holidays."

Northland Inc destination general manager Tania Burt said Northland was as prepared as it could be after being closed to the world for the past two years. Photo / supplied

Currently, those able to enter New Zealand include all Kiwi citizens and residents, vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents and unvaccinated Australian citizens who live in New Zealand, up to 5000 international students and a number of other vaccinated visa holders.

From July 4, vaccinated travellers arriving under the accredited employer work visa categories and travellers applying for a work visa in New Zealand are allowed.

From July 31, all visa categories including visitor and student visas will reopen for applications for travellers from anywhere in the world.

Kainui Rd Vineyard owner Alan Thompson said he was looking forward to backpackers coming back, but is concerned about where they'll stay.

"A lot of accommodation has now disappeared with Covid.

"We're not sure what's happening there.

"If they turn up it will be a major plus."

Thompson runs 120ha of orchards growing gold kiwifruit, mandarins and lemons, and usually employs 120 people at peak season.

He said he currently has an opportunity to expand but can't due to a limited labour force.

"This year is the hardest we've had," he said.

"Basically we're totally reliant on locals and there was a huge staff shortage up here. If we hadn't had the RSE people it would have been a disaster."

Concerns have been raised about where travellers will stay after Bay Adventurer [pictured] and other hostels in Paihia have been converted to emergency housing. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Since the pandemic began several hostels have closed in Paihia, including some on Kings Rd, the backpacker capital of Northland.

They include Mousetrap Backpackers, whose new owners plan to turn it back into a private residence, The Pickled Parrot on Greys Lane, and Seabeds Backpackers.

Others, including Bay Adventurer and Pipi Patch, have been converted into temporary, emergency housing.

The Peppertree Lodge budget accommodation has hung in there, though general manager Josh Crawford wasn't convinced there would soon be an influx of visitors.

Crawford said he's got several overseas bookings arriving in the next few months, all international students from the US.

It had been a "nightmare last couple of years", Crawford said, and the reopening of the borders was "a bit unknown".

"Previously we relied on a lot of word of mouth, so it'll be interesting to see what numbers actually come over," he said.

"Personally, I'm sceptical, I think with the cost of living in Europe and here, it might put people off at the moment.

"Certainly, in Europe and the UK, it's worse than we are here. I don't think there'll be a major rush."

According to a Whangārei District Council report, guest nights for April this year were down 13 per cent from 2021, and down 12 per cent in the Far North.

That's despite not being in lockdown and with all regional borders open.

The report said inbound international travel is being driven by friends and family.

Whangarei Art Museum and Hundertwasser Art Centre chief executive Kathleen Drumm said she was "delighted" the borders were opening in July. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It is not expected that other visitor segments will be back in significant numbers until the 2023 summer season.

"Barriers include additional Covid-related restrictions, not just within New Zealand but for travellers returning to their country of origin and the ports between.

"International air connectivity, which is still recovering from significantly reduced pandemic levels, obviously restricts the number of international visitors who can actually book and travel here."

Compared to early 2020, airfares are on average 21 per cent higher, and on the Tasman route prices exceed this.

The number of flights is only at 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran has said bringing back more planes will help keep a lid on fares but warned there are no signs of prices returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus said "any opening up from now on is going to be great".

More than 50 cruise ships were booked for the Bay of Islands in October.

McManus was pleased the Government recently announced that people travelling to New Zealand will no longer need a negative pre-departure test from June 20.

New Zealand is one of a diminishing number of countries to have pre-departure tests and tourism operators had voiced concerns that testing was putting travellers off.

"I'm anticipating that international visitors will return and airlines will start flying again and the cruise ships will start returning in October," McManus said.

"It's been two very hard years for the tourism sector and accommodation and hospitality. Touch wood, we might be coming out the end of it.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors back."

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Greg McManus is looking forward to cruise ships returning to the Bay of Islands in October. Photo / file

McManus said he didn't think people would be put off travelling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"New Zealand is an expensive destination and the sort of people who will come all this way probably won't be that affected by it," he said.

Whangārei Art Museum and Hundertwasser Art Centre chief executive Kathleen Drumm said she was "delighted" the borders were reopening, though it will be the middle of winter and many will be heading south.

"It's our expectation...some of those tourists will be heading our way and we'll be ready for them.

"Our largest market is Australia, there's always been a lot of movement across the Tasman, and our hope is that will continue.

"The financial and other challenges we have, we've all faced together."

Top winter activities to do in Northland

* Visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery in Whangārei then drive north to Te Hononga Hundertwasser Memorial Park in Kawakawa.

* Visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds followed by lunch and a spot of shopping in Paihia.

* Check out Manea Footprints of Kupe in the Hokianga, then visit Waipoua Forest to see the mighty Tane Mahuta.

* Visit the Kerikeri Mission Station, which includes the Stone Store and Kemp House, cross the bridge to Te Ahurea, then browse the local art galleries.

* Get inspired at The Helena Bay Gallery and Café.