Staff from the Oranga Niho Programme on a visit to Ahipara Sandhoppers Early Childhood Centre to encourage dental hygiene in Northland kids. Photo / Supplied

A new charitable programme is under way to help address the roots of poor teeth in Northland's tamariki.

The Share a Grin campaign will see 300 toothbrushes donated to Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust (ANT) to distribute to those children needing support with their oral health in Northland.

The Northland District Health Board's 2021 annual report highlighted the poor dental health of Northland children in particular.

Children in the Northland DHB had the worst oral health overall in New Zealand, according to Ministry of Health data.

ANT facilitator Lyla-Blue Paparoa said she has seen the multiple issues leading to poor dental health in Northland.

"It's not number one and it's not the priority, hence why we have the worst stats in New Zealand."

Putting food on the table and clothes on children's backs are at the forefront of struggling families' minds, Paparoa said.

ANT has an oral healthcare programme that's been rolled out through Kōhanga Reo in Kaitāia.

"We aim to enter every single early childhood centre, each child will receive a toothbrush and toothpaste," Paparoa said.

She said preventing decay and getting kids into the routine of good dental hygiene early on is the key to long-lasting change.

Food charity South Kaipara Good Food will also team up with the charitable initiative Share a Grin to distribute toothbrushes to whānau.

South Kaipara Good Food chief executive Gemma Donaldson said the organisation has noticed a significant increase in demand for support during the past year.

"The cost of living, Covid-related job losses and mental health issues have all greatly impacted our community and we are currently supporting roughly 380 adults and 415 children," Donaldson said.

Share a Grin is an initiative from 100 percent natural toothpaste and eco-friendly toothbrush company Grin Natural.

Its general manager Mark Hitchcock said access to oral health care is something many of us take for granted.

But for some of our most vulnerable community members, it was often a luxury.

"The initiative is designed to get consumers involved in helping to address this inequity and support Kiwis living in hardship," Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock said the Share a Grin charitable campaign will see a quarter of a million dollars worth of brushes donated nationwide.

"When consumers purchase a Grin Natural product an eco-friendly toothbrush will be donated to a Kiwi kid in need."

Kumeu New World owners Wade and Diana Brown will gift hundreds of Grin toothbrushes to South Kaipara Good Food so they can distribute the brushes to those children most in need.

They will also gift Grin toothbrushes to each staff member so they can raise awareness with their customers.