She joined with Alison Faithfull, whose son, too, has intellectual disabilities, and the trust was formed to help turn around statistics that show people with an intellectual disability are nearly four times more likely to be unemployed than the general population.

In 2019, the trust got $995,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund to train young adults with learning and intellectual disabilities. It set up its retail shop and commercial kitchen in lower Bank St, along with hothouses and a vege box delivery system.

Unfortunately, Covid lockdowns meant the enterprises had to retrench and the vege box deliveries were no longer viable, Ibell-Roberts said.

But the trust has been able to consolidate, and this year secured funding from Foundation North and Spectrum Foundation. This had allowed it to review the difference it was making in the lives of its trainees, plus sustainably plan for the future, he said.

Last week, Taimahi Trust launched a video explaining what it does, a report into its impact and future plans, and showcased its work at the national Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference.

Ibell-Roberts said Taimahi was unique in Aotearoa New Zealand for its approach to trainees with learning and intellectual disabilities.

“We’ve got a big focus not just on the practical workplace skills, but also the soft skills that we develop in trainees.”

Rihanna Van Bergenhenegouwen is a trainee who has developed her voice and her confidence, and now works three days a week in Taimahi Trust’s commercial kitchen.

A partnership with CrossFit Whangārei means trainees can join the gym to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and a social club is being set up to extend the whānau atmosphere after work.

The trust had a strong focus on what trainees could do, not what they couldn’t, and held each trainee to a high standard, Ibell-Roberts said.

“We find we have high expectations of our trainees, and we really see the transformational impact of that approach ... There’s a really special atmosphere within the place.”

A job coach would start in October to support employees to create a safe environment for people with learning and intellectual disabilities, he said.

Ultimately, this means helping trainees move on to paid work, even if it means the trust’s brightest stars move on.

Ibell-Roberts said seeing trainees grow and flourish was the best part of Taimahi.

Troy Robertson started with Taimahi Trust as a volunteer and now works 35 hours a week as its operations administrator.

Rihanna Van Bergenhenegouwen started at Taimahi Trust as a trainee straight out of school. She was non-verbal, timid, and had a teacher aide who did everything for her.

Within a month, with the trust’s wrap-around support, she developed both her voice and capability, and her teacher aide was able to step back, Ibell-Roberts said.

Van Bergenhenegouwen now works three days a week in the commercial kitchen and has even reorganised her family kitchen.

“It’s an incredible story how she has grown since she’s joined the trust.”

Ibell-Roberts said future aims were to develop a day-to-day leadership team that did not rely on the founders, grow the enterprises to be more sustainable, and establish a residential facility in the next 10 years so Northlanders outside Whangārei could get involved.

Taimahi Trust would also like to see its model replicated in other areas, to benefit all Kiwis with learning and intellectual disabilities, he said.

