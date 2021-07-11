Foodtogether delivering fresh produce to Whangārei residents' doors

Trainees Nathan Owre, Ruairidh Morrison and Callum Boyd, with trainee support co-ordinators Shirley Harvey and Tari Stowers. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

Whangārei residents now have little excuse for not getting their five-plus a day with a new home delivery service and at more affordable prices.

The enterprise Foodtogether has launched in Whangārei with fresh fruit and vegetables delivered directly to homes weekly from this Thursday. At the same time, it is providing employment opportunities for young local adults with disabilities.

Local charity Taimahi Trust is behind the social enterprise which has been running successfully in other towns around the country. Based on providing extra fresh, seasonal produce at low prices, Foodtogether aims to tackle issues around nutrition and affordability.

There are a range of packs of produce boxes from $15 per week, plus a delivery charge, in comparison to $18-$22 for the same from a supermarket. What's more, Taimahi Trust general manager David Hovell said the produce is likely to be fresher.

"It's a shorter supply chain and it's delivered to households on the same day," he said, adding that the intention is to eventually include locally-grown organic produce and to expand into the Far North.

Taimahi Trust trainees are involved in packing and delivery of the produce. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

"This is a fantastic way to make a real difference to people's health and wellbeing by eating more fruit and vegetables, but in a really affordable way. This is absolutely what Taimahi Trust is about - getting healthy kai out to our community, while at the same time providing meaningful employment opportunities to our trainees."

This is the first enterprise for the trust which formed in 2017 by locals Rachel Hill and Alison Faithfull, who bought a coffee cart to employ their sons who have Down Syndrome.

New training pathways were opened last year with Government funding granting Taimahi Trust up to $995,000 to set up a training academy to support 30 people aged 18-25 with intellectual disabilities and/or high social needs into employment in horticulture, hospitality and social care.

The Taimahi Trust Board subsequently appointed Hovell, who has experience in supply chain, financial and commercial roles, as well as leadership roles in the not-for-profit and disability sectors, as general manager.

"People living with a disability are grossly overrepresented in New Zealand's poverty statistics, and that's largely a result of the significant barriers they face when seeking employment in the traditional, competitive job market,'' Hovell said.

"Taimahi Trust's purpose is to create long-term, meaningful jobs for young people with disabilities, to enable them to integrate into society and live their best lives. We'll do that by identifying needs in the community and setting up employee-centred micro-enterprises to address those needs.

''For example, right now we see an opportunity to get fresh, healthy kai into more households so that's where we're starting. The training academy will support the work we're doing by equipping young people with the technical and life skills they need to transition from school or unemployment into the workforce.''

He said what makes Taimahi Trust different is the way its micro-enterprises will be built with specific employees in mind.

"As well as employing our graduates in our own micro-enterprises, we'll also work with local businesses to find suitable placements," Hovell said.

Taimahi Trust general manager David Hovell with land owner Murray Crawshaw at the polyhouses where the trainees will be working. Photo / Tania Whyte

He had been amazed by the amount of support for the project such as locals making their hot houses available to be used to teach trainees a range of horticulture skills including how to set up and maintain a hydroponic system. The hot houses were to supply fresh vegetables to commercial kitchens and other micro-enterprises.

Besides the local Foodtogether hub, more micro-enterprises were planned with further trainee intakes to follow. Hovell said the long-term goal was to get everybody in Whangārei with a disability into employment.

The trainees will learn horticulture, customer service, technical, employability and life skills as the trust collaborates with other local organisations, for example People Potential for obtaining drivers' licences.

"It gives them the opportunity to interact with customers and see the elements of operation. It can impact them for their whole life."

He added that Hill and Faithful were "over the moon" with the evolvement of the trust they started.

"It brings a tear to their eyes how far things have come since the original concept."

To find out more or to sign up for a produce box delivered weekly to your doorstep from July 15, visit www.foodtogether.co.nz or @foodtogetherwhangareibytaimahitrust on Facebook. For more information on Taimahi Trust's other ventures, visit www.taimahitrust.org.nz or @taimahitrust on Facebook.