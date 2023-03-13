Kāeo Primary School principal Paul Barker speaks about the challenges educators face. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Northland education leader has called the situation in the region’s school a “massive health and safety issue looming if not already here.”

Te Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president Pat Newman’s comments come as 30,000 kindergarten, primary school, area school and high school teachers and principals prepare for strike action on Thursday after rejecting a second offer from the Ministry of Education to settle their collective agreements.

Newman said it is time for the Ministry of Health to be “innovative” in finding solutions, because “the rubber band will only stretch so far.”

About 1300 teachers across Te Tai Tokerau have been struggling with a lack of resources and staff.

“Parents need to realise this is actually your children that are putting up with these conditions,” Newman said.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president and Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“As far as the teachers and principals go, our profession is at crisis level,” he said.

“We’ve been talking with successive governments that something has to be done.”

Newman said drawing younger teachers into the profession should be an area of priority for the Government as he believed more needed to be done in this area.

“It’s a fantastic job but it’s killing those that are doing it.”

New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said the current offers from the Government “don’t do enough” for teachers, principals and tamariki.

“Strike action is the last thing we want to do, but members want to send a message to the government about how serious we are about needing change.”

Potter explained the pay component was just one reason for striking.

“Of course the rising cost of living plays into this, but the bigger picture is that if we are to retain and attract quality educators we must improve work conditions in the sector,” he said.

“We all want the best for our students but without changes to the system, we can’t give it to them. This affects tamariki because teachers’ working conditions are children’s learning conditions.”

Kāeo Primary School principal Paul Barker said the “disparity” between resourcing of primary schools and secondary schools is another reason principals feel burnt out.

Barker claimed primary schools were generally 20 per cent less resourced than secondary schools.

He wants the effect being “under-resourced” and “overworked” has on the wellbeing of principals acknowledged.

“Pay is always part of these negotiations but mostly the principals that I come across just want some consideration about their wellbeing and their workload.”

Kaeo Primary School Principal and Northland representative for the New Zealand Educational Institute, Paul Barker. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Barker said principals across the country were feeling “unsupported and disrespected”.

“We’re tired of not having a concrete roadmap for change. Not a wishy-washy this might happen when.”

Barker said his school had recently had no choice but to combine classes due to a lack of staff.

The teachers’ strike march will take place on March 16 at 11am at Laurie Hall Park.



