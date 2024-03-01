Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One of the victims of a double-fatal rally crash was set to become a father and died on his first wedding anniversary.

Tyson Jemmett was killed in an accident alongside driver Brooklyn Horan on Sunday during a rally sprint in Northland.

It’s now been revealed the accident tragically coincided with his wedding anniversary.

The 35-year-old motorsport enthusiast was also about to be a dad, his wife pregnant with their first child.

A Givealittle has been set up to “honour his memory and to support his wife Lucy and their unborn daughter”.

Page creator and best mate Thomas Hewlett described his friend as a person who “lived and loved” life.

“Anyone who knew Tyson, knew how excited he was about his life with Lucy and that he would have been an amazing dad,” the Givealittle page read.

“Tyson was a keen motorsport enthusiast, craft beer lover, travel guru and all-round good person.”

He said Jemmett was a genuine, enthusiastic and passionate person and he radiated these qualities to others.

“He was the person who would put his hand up to help and make things happen.

“He knew that if you want a great community around you, it’s only as good as what you put in.”

To date, the Givealittle page has raised more than $34,000 for his family.

Tyson Zane Jemmett and Brooklyn Horan have been identified as the two people killed during a rally in Northland on Sunday. Photo / Stuff

Jemmett worked at media organisation Stuff, alongside his wife Lucy.

His family earlier released a statement confirming the death of a “beloved husband”, and loved son of Ian and Pat, brother of Kahlia and loved son-in-law of Caroline and Glenn, Stuff reported.

“He was a keen motorsport enthusiast and a popular member of the commercial team at Stuff where, as a commercial director, he last year won the national IAB award for Audio Sales Excellence.”

Stuff chief executive Laura Maxwell told the Northern Advocate Jemmett’s loss was devastating and felt throughout Stuff.

“Tyson Zane Jemmett was a much-loved and respected member of our Brand Connections commercial team and made a huge contribution to the formation of our Audio division,” she said.

“No words can convey the tragedy of losing someone like Tyson in a situation like this, at such an early age, and to express the love we all feel for his family at this time.

“We will work with them over the coming days and weeks to find out how Stuff can support them best.”

Tributes to him also recognise his talent in the sport, with friend Keith Hartley posting in group RCIS Race Cars in Sheds that he was an avid all-round motorsport enthusiast with a strong knowledge base.

“He was known as an allrounder in the sport - driver, co-driver and car builder.”

Jemmett and Horan died in the single-car crash during the Arcadia Road Rallysprint in Paparoa, held by Hibiscus Coast Motorsport Club.

A police serious crash investigator said the fatalities occurred when the car left the road and became submerged in a swollen river.

The accident is being investigated by WorkSafe and MotorSport New Zealand.

Police serious crash unit investigator Jeff Cramp surveyed the scene of the crash, with his report being sent to WorkSafe and MotorSport New Zealand.

The crash occurred when the car came off an unsealed road and went into a river swollen by rain, with safety equipment in the car possibly making it harder for the pair to get out, he said.

“Rally cars have whoopsies all the time when competing, just the difference in this one is the fact the car went into a swollen stream and was submerged.

“Tragically, they couldn’t get out of the vehicle. That’s the fundamental difference: the fact that it went into a swollen river and submerged.”

MotorSport New Zealand president Wayne Christie said the organisation will undertake a full and thorough investigation into the incident, working with event organisers and volunteer officials, as well as co-operating with police and WorkSafe.