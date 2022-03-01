Northland police want public help after a man died from drinking wine that had been poisoned and left in his letterbox.

Northland police want public help after a man died from drinking wine that had been poisoned and left in his letterbox.

What was initially treated as an unexplained death has become a homicide investigation for Northland police after a man died from poisoning from a bottle of wine left in his letterbox.

Northland Police are appealing to the public for information following the suspicious death of the man in December last year.

Police said David Davan, aged 67, from Herekino, in the Far North, died in Auckland Hospital on December, 9, last year, after falling ill in November.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, however as a result of further enquiries it was established that Davan had been poisoned prior to his death and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

A Police investigation has determined that he was poisoned after consuming a quantity of wine from two wine bottles which had been left in his letterbox, with an examination revealing poison in one of the bottles.

Further forensic testing of these bottles is currently underway.

Police believe that these bottles were likely placed in David Davan's letterbox on Puhata Rd sometime in early November 2021 and are appealing for help from the local community to identify those who are responsible.

Anyone who has any information which may assist our investigation is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 211114/9270, or you can speak to an officer in person by visiting the Kaitaia Police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111