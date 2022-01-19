The firearm recovered by police during a search warrant in Houhora on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Police

The firearm recovered by police during a search warrant in Houhora on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Police

Four people have been taken into custody after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large cannabis-growing operation in Whangārei Heads.

More drugs were found during a second warrant executed further north at an address in Houhora. However, it's unconfirmed if the two police operations are linked.

The Whangārei Heads bust saw about 10 police vehicles - including two dog units and a number of undercover cars - make their way towards the coastal community, around 30km southeast of Whangārei, yesterday morning.

Police have not confirmed the location of the rural address in Whangārei Heads (pictured). Photo / Tania Whyte

A police spokesperson said officers carried out a search warrant at a rural address in the area about 8am and discovered a large indoor cannabis growing operation.

"Four people have been taken into custody and are assisting police with our enquiries. We cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests and charges being laid."

The spokesperson said no further details were available "at this early stage".

The second search warrant unfolded at an address in the Houhora area where police recovered an unlawful firearm, along with a small quantity of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine seized by police from a Houhora address during Wednesday's search warrant. Photo / NZ Police

A 47-year-old male has been charged in relation to unlawfully possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and will be appearing in the Kaitāia District Court at a later date.

Police said they would continue to "investigate and apprehend" people unlawfully carrying firearms.

They urged the public with any information regarding this issue to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Any information will be treated in strict confidence."