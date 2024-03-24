There was triple Lotto luck in Northland on Saturday with a first division and two second division-winning tickets sold in the region

Northland Lotto players had triple success on Saturday, with a first division and two second division winning tickets sold in the region. A ticket sold at Gloss, in Mangōnui, was one of two that split the first division prize, earning its holder a cool $500,000. As well, two tickets sold in in the region were among 13 nationally that each won more than $23,000 with second division. The tickets, one sold on MyLotto in Northland and the other at Four Square Houhora Wharf, each won their holder $23,383. The winning numbers were 7, 9, 11, 16, 28 and 37 with the bonus number 15 and Powerball number 4. Powerball was not struck and will be worth $15 million on Wednesday.

Ngāpuhi hapū meeting

The hapū of Ngāpuhi will gather in congress today, at the Parawhenua Marae in Te Ahuahu, Ōhaeawai. The main kaupapa include the sharing by hapū collectives of their Treaty settlement aspirations and progress, as well as the unpacking of the recent Waitangi Tribunal stage two report on Te Paparahi o Te Raki (the Northland inquiry). The pōwhiri starts at 10am.

Trade Aid stores to close

A mainstay of sustainable and ethical trade in New Zealand is closing its doors because of rising costs. Trade Aid is closing stores so it can focus on imports, wholesale, and online sales. All its stores will go over time, including its one in Whangārei. The “difficult decision” was made “to ensure ongoing sustainability” as the business faced poor finances amid the cost-of-living crisis and low sales. However, Trade Aid said it remains committed to its purpose; to improve producers and farmers’ lives through providing them with a fair income and a way out of structural poverty, and to raise Kiwis’ awareness of fair trade.

Roading contract on the market

Kaipara District Council has gone to the open market for a new roading contractor as the current contract with Ventia is ending. Ventia has held the roading services contract for six years, with the initial four-year contract extended by a further two. Last month elected members voted not to extend the contract further and to test the market for options. This month the council sought expressions of interest, which are now being evaluated. Ventia was encouraged to put an application in to this process. Anin Nama, the council’s general manager infrastructure, said roading is a critical service and it’s important to test the market. The council has also commissioned an independent report to consider options on how roading and transport services are provided in the district.

Grooming charge

A Kaitāia social worker has appeared in court charged with grooming a girl aged under-16 for sexual contact. Shane Johannes Timmermans, 43, appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Friday charged with one count of communicating by words with a person under the age of 16, intending to facilitate the young person engaging in conduct that would be an offence under the Crimes Act (grooming for sexual contact with a young person). The offence is alleged to have happened at a Far North beach community last October. Timmermans did not enter a plea and was remanded to reappear in the court on June 6.