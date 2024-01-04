The area where people are being warned not to swim or collect shellfish at the north end of Tokerau Beach / Whatuwhiwhi, in the Far North due to a wastewater spill.

Shellfish warning

Beachgoers are being warned not to swim or collect shellfish at the north end of Tokerau Beach / Whatuwhiwhi after a pump failure caused a wastewater spill near the beach. An automatic alarm alerted Far North Waters Alliance team members about the pump failure on Tuesday. A crew was immediately sent to the station to clean up the spill using a sucker truck and to replace the pump. The sucker truck will remain on site until the station is operating normally again. Some wastewater did run onto the beach. However, the tide was out at the time, so it is uncertain whether any entered the sea. The affected beach area is also being cleaned. As a precaution, signs warning beachgoers not to swim or collect shellfish have been erected along the beach. Local hapū have been advised of the spill, as has Northland Regional Council and Te Whatu Ora. Water samples were taken and results will be known within 24 hours. Until those results are known, beachgoers are advised to not to swim or collect shellfish in the area.

Disaster averted

A near-disaster in the Bay of Islands was thankfully avoided late on Wednesday night. A 12m (40 foot) sloop hit an unchartered rock near Fraser Rock, by Russell’s Tapeka Point just before midnight. Coastguard’s Bay Rescue responded but the tide managed to lift the yacht off the rock. Coastguard volunteers assessed the boat for damage and found it had no water egress and was able to make its own way to shore. Coastguard spokesperson Georgie Smith said it was a great outcome for all involved.

Deaths referred to coroner

The deaths of the two children who died following an incident in Peria on Friday, December 29, have been referred to the coroner. Cousins Sonny, 6, aged 6 from Perth, and Eddie, 4, from Auckland, died after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident in Peria. A GoFundMe page to raise money to get the two boys home and pay associated costs - www.gofundme.com/f/sonny-eddie-tragically-taken-too-soon - has passed $101,000. Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy, Far North area investigations manager, said the deaths had been referred to the coroner, as is standard in such cases. Police were called after the vehicle rolled into a swimming hole in the Waikainga Stream about 5.15pm. The cousins were found the following day. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to whānau and friends of these two little boys at this difficult time. This can only be described as a tragedy and we extend our condolences to everyone involved.”

Canopy Night Market back

Whangārei’s Canopy Night Market is on again tonight at the Town Basin, from 5pm-8pm. The popular night market has a wide range of foods on offer, many staple dishes from various countries around the globe. There’s also entertainment and music on offer and an outdoor dining area.



