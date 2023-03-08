This slip near Wellsford, which threatened to disrupt Northland’s power supply, has remained stable, giving confidence the line can be bypassed.

Slip near power line stable

A slip near two Transpower towers carrying electricity to Northland has remained stable with no further land movement. The electricity supplier said this has increased its confidence they will be able to finish the bypass for the 220kV line without causing significant power outages. Work has started on temporary towers. At the same time, Transpower was working on a permanent solution for the 110kV line, which was the most at-risk of falling if the slip moved further. Transpower said in the unlikely case a tower did fail due to the slip, then it envisaged having a circuit available within 48 - 72 hours.

Toy gun sparks police action

A toy gun was found by police responding to reports a firearm had been pointed at a person at a Kawakawa property. Police were called to the Bowen St address at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, where they made the discovery. A police spokesperson said officers were talking with both parties involved.

SH10 resealing tonight

Resealing of the intersection of State Highway 10, Kerikeri Rd and Wiroa Rd — the Kerikeri roundabout — is now set to go ahead on the evening of March 9 after an earlier postponement. This time, however, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency plans to keep the road open with stop/go traffic control, rather than requiring motorists to use a detour. The work is scheduled to take place at 6.30pm and midnight. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will apply.

Youth Theatre takes to the stage

Northland Youth Theatre’s te reo Māori season of Pūkeko Tuawhā by Hinemoana Baker, directed by Noa Campbell, is set to take the stage on March 11. Audiences are able to check out the free community event at 11am and 2pm at OneOneSix Bank St Theatre. Four Whangārei actors bring to life this sci-fi whakaari, set in the year 2999, when te reo Māori is a language of international currency. Themes of ambition, sibling rivalry and forgiveness run through the play. Book tickets via Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/pukeko-tuawha-te-reo-maori-whakaari/whangarei.

Tāme Iti live painting

Renowned Tūhoe activist and artist Tāme Iti will be painting live in a Kaikohe gallery this week to raise funds for an exhibition addressing drug problems in the Far North. The exhibition, called Fries, Lies and Alibis, is described as “a creative response to methamphetamine” and will be launched at Te Pū O Te Wheke Community Gallery, 118 Broadway, with a pōwhiri, keynote speakers, an open mic and music from 1pm today, March 9. Tomorrow, Iti will be painting in the gallery to raise money for the kaupapa. The exhibition will run until March 30.