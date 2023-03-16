This Saturday, local hapū Ngāti Torehina is hosting a range of expert speakers at Marsden Cross, on the Purerua Peninsula in the northern Bay of Islands. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A free whānau fun day is being held in Kāeo on Saturday to encourage people to take part in Census 2023. The event will feature kapa haka performances by local schools, live music, a 17-metre-long water run slip‘n’slide (the kids will need dry clothes to change into afterward), mechanical bull rides, an inflatable slide, a petting zoo, face painting, games and giveaways. It’s being organised by Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa and will take place at the Kāeo Rugby Club grounds from 10am - 2pm.

A man was flown to hospital after an assault in Taipa on Wednesday evening. The Advocate understands the man was stabbed near the Taipa Tavern. A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to an assault “outside a commercial premises” on State Highway 10 just before 8pm. A 31-year-old man was flown to hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter with moderate injuries. No arrests have yet been made.

“Police are following active lines of inquiry,” the spokesperson said.

Northlanders have a chance to learn about the unique history, geology and marine environment of a highly significant corner of the Bay of Islands this Saturday. The event, at Marsden Cross, at Hohi on the Purerua Peninsula, will include talks by Ngāti Torehina kaumatua Hugh Rihari, Heritage New Zealand regional manager Bill Edwards, geologist Ross Ramsey and marine ecologist John Booth. The tall ship R Tucker Thompson will also put in an appearance with its youth crew. Bookings are not required; just turn up at the Rangihoua Heritage Park carpark on Oihi Rd, about a 40-minute drive northeast of Kerikeri, at 10am. For those arriving by sea, the pōwhiri starts on the beach below the cross at 11am. Entry by koha.

Three people were injured in a crash on State Highway 14, Tangiteroria on Thursday. Police were called to a two-car collision just before 11am. All three people sustained moderate injuries and one person was being “dealt with by police for suspected drink driving”, a police spokesperson said. The road was not blocked by the crash.

A man suffered serious injuries after a brawl in Kaikohe yesterday afternoon. Police said a group fighting on Broadway was reported about 12.30pm. One male was transported to Whangārei Hospital by Hato Hone St John. Another male was arrested a short time later at an address nearby, police said.