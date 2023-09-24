The Lotto balls fell kindly in Northland on Saturday, with two Second Division winners in the region earning $11,421 each.

Double Lotto luck

Two tickets sold in Northland were among 27 that each won more than $11,000 in Lotto’s Second Division draw on Saturday night. The tickets, one sold at Countdown Kerikeri and the other through MyLotto in Whangārei, each won $11,421. The winning Lotto number were 15, 25, 27, 28, 37 and 40, with the bonus number 33 and Powerball number 5. Powerball has jackpotted to $15 million this Wednesday.

Report unsafe drivers

Police are urging Northland residents who have concerns about unsafe driving behaviour to pull over safely and report it. Police are making enquiries after receiving a report of traffic offending on SH14 between Whangārei and Dargaville on September 14. The advice follows two incidents of unsafe driving, where motorists felt threatened by other drivers tailgating and intimidating them. “Police advise anyone who has concerns about unsafe driving behaviour to pull over in a safe place and contact police to make a report so we can take appropriate action,” a spokesperson said. “Contact 111 if it is happening now, or report non-urgent matters by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.”

Ferry ramp upgrade

An urgent upgrade to the Okiato Car Ferry ramp in the Bay of Islands is nearing completion. The project, started on August 28, has involved a team of specialist commercial divers working underwater every night between 10.30pm and 5am to conduct repairs on the existing ramp. Far North Holdings Limited (FNHL) Maritime general manager Chris Galbraith said the ramp had required urgent infrastructure repairs due to erosion and to ensure maintained community connectivity could continue with minimal disruption. “I’m happy to share the preparation work is almost complete and forms the base for the new infrastructure to go in,” Galbraith said. He said there had also been a few surprises, which was to be expected when working with such dated infrastructure. “Under the ramp, we discovered old ‘Deadmans’ buried, which is a term used to describe anchor points for loads that can be affixed or transferred to. We also found some mass pour concrete that would have been some of the earliest remnants of the old ramp structures going back around 80 years.” Works should be complete in the next two weeks.

Poi workshop

Ever wanted to make poi? If so, now’s your chance, with a poi workshop being held on Wednesday from 3.30pm–6pm at Anō Anō, Shop 6, Bank St, Kaitāia. People can learn how to make some poi from upcycled fabric, and anybody keen to take part can confirm a spot at anoanoclothingrescue@gmail.com. Anō Anō, part of the Far North Environment Centre, runs on funding and donations, and koha is appreciated for the workshop.