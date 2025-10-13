Measles vaccinations have been encouraged by health authorities after confirmed cases in Northland and Queenstown. Photo / Warren Buckland

Northland measles cases rise to 12 as two new infections confirmed

More measles cases have been found in Northland, bringing the total number in the region to 12.

Two new cases confirmed today are both individuals who were already in quarantine as close contacts during their infectious period, so there was no risk to the wider community, said National Public Health Service clinical director protection Dr Susan Jack.

There is one separate case in Queenstown and all other cases and close contacts have completed their quarantine and isolation periods, Jack said.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has worked with health services and stayed home to protect their communities. Your efforts have made a real difference.

“We also acknowledge the thousands who have come forward so far to get vaccinated and thank our dedicated providers and kaimahi across the motu for supporting this important mahi.”