In September, health authorities warned anyone who went to a production at Kerikeri High School to stay home to prevent the spread of measles.
A case of measles in the Queenstown region was likely linked to international travel, according to health services.
Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with a high fever over 38C, a dry cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body.
It’s a highly contagious disease and can cause serious problems such as brain swelling, chest infections or even death, according to Health New Zealand.
Jack said people in Northland, Queenstown and Cromwell are encouraged to stay alert for symptoms and, if they feel unwell, to stay home and contact healthcare providers or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.
“Being fully immunised means you can carry on with confidence – even if you’re identified as a close contact of a measles case, you won’t need to quarantine.”