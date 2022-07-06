The Whangārei man had no idea his ticket held the winning numbers for the $1 million First Division draw. Photo / NZME

The Whangārei man had no idea his ticket held the winning numbers for the $1 million First Division draw. Photo / NZME

A Northland man had no idea the Lotto ticket he had carried around with him for a week held the key to $1 million dollars.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was oblivious that he purchased his ticket from Meadow Park Store which had sold the winning First Division ticket.

"I grab a Lotto ticket every now and again and bought my ticket a day before the Wednesday night draw last week," he said.

"I stashed it away in my wallet, and completely forgot about it."

A week later he remembered he had a ticket to check so made a stop at a Lotto self-check machine.

"When the machine played the winning music and said, 'congrats, major prize' I was a bit surprised," the man said.

"Not knowing how much I had won, I decided to play it cool and keep a low profile, so I went up to the counter, purchased a Lotto ticket for the next draw, and went straight home," he said.

When the man arrived home he told his wife what happened.

Together they pulled up the draw results on MyLotto and went through the winning numbers onscreen.

"Sure enough, I had all the numbers on one row of my ticket," the man said.

"My wife kept saying, 'you're kidding' – we were both in complete disbelief that we were holding a winning Lotto ticket."

After a restless night's sleep, the man stashed his ticket back into his wallet and the couple hit the road to Auckland to claim their prize from Lotto's Head office.

"I definitely made sure my wallet was safely in my pocket the whole way," he said.

Even after pocketing the $1m win the good news was only just beginning to sink in.

"My wife and I are so happy, and we're excited to be able to set ourselves up for the future," the man shared.

He said the couple's plans for the win included supporting some organisations close to their hearts.

Meadow Park Store owner Dharmesh was ecstatic to help change someone's life by selling the store's second major Lotto win.

"I'm very proud I have made someone a millionaire, I'm so happy," he said.



The first time the store sold a winning First Division ticket was last year when a customer walked away with half a million dollars.

He described how every single customer had heaped praise on the store for putting the winning Lotto ticket in the hands of a Northlander.