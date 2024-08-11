Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Northland man arrested after armed police, dog squad execute search warrant; firearm, meth seized at address

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The search warrant last night involved the Armed Offenders Squad, police Eagle helicopter, dog units and CIB.

The search warrant last night involved the Armed Offenders Squad, police Eagle helicopter, dog units and CIB.

A Northland man described by police as “elusive” has been arrested after significant resources were utilised in the execution a search warrant last night.

The Armed Offenders Squad, police Eagle helicopter, dog units and Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) were deployed to an address in the Mamaranui area on Saturday to carry out the “well-planned” raid.

“At the address, a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine was located and seized,” a police spokesman said.

A 38-year-old local man was arrested at the address.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The man was known to be elusive, and had several warrants to arrest for serious offences, including a firearms incident in April where he allegedly threatened a person with a firearm and smashed the window of their vehicle,” police said.

A man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Monday on charges relating to the warrant and previous incidents.

Further charges are being considered by police.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand