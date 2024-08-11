The search warrant last night involved the Armed Offenders Squad, police Eagle helicopter, dog units and CIB.

A Northland man described by police as “elusive” has been arrested after significant resources were utilised in the execution a search warrant last night.

The Armed Offenders Squad, police Eagle helicopter, dog units and Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) were deployed to an address in the Mamaranui area on Saturday to carry out the “well-planned” raid.

“At the address, a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine was located and seized,” a police spokesman said.

A 38-year-old local man was arrested at the address.