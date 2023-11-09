Trish Vaka (centre) in action for Northland Kauri in 2020. Photo / John Stone

It is a case of back to the future for Farah Palmer Cup Championship Northland Kauri player Trish Vaka, who will return to the boxing ring on the Wahine Toa II double world champion fight night in Whangārei.

Vaka’s return on December 2 marks the end of a four-year hiatus as she takes on new opponent in Catchweight Bout, Roseanna Cox.

She will be joined at McKay Stadium by Kaitāia’s Mea Motu and Whangārei’s Lani Daniels. Both women will defend their world titles against international opponents.

Motu looks to keep her IBO super bantamweight world title from India’s Chandni Mehra. While Daniels takes on Australian Desley “Lady D” Robinson for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title in her hometown.

World champion boxers Mea Motu (left) from Kaitāia and Lani Daniels, from Whangārei.

Ōkaihau-born Vaka made her professional boxing debut against another Daniels, who was also debuting at the time, in September 2017.

Vaka’s current boxing record includes one win, six losses and one by no contest. But four of her losses were against world champions - two against Daniels and the remainder against WBO Light Heavyweight champion Geovana Peres. The last time Vaka fought was in October 2019 on the Geovana Peres world title defence undercard.

Vaka made her Australian boxing debut in August 2018 when she received her first win in an upset against undefeated boxer Natalie Jenkinson, winning the fight by knockout. Due to the impressive win, Vaka jumped high in the rankings, reaching 8th in the Middleweight division.

Outside of boxing, Vaka has played rugby with Kaikohe since 2014 and has been a part of the Northland Kauri team since the original team in 2018. Playing most as hooker or lock.

Northland Kauri player Trish Vaka is getting back into the boxing ring after a four-year hiatus.

She was a part of the successful Farah Palmer Cup campaign this year as Northland Kauri toppled Manawatu Cyclones in the cup’s championship final.

For this fight Vaka is being trained by Northland boxing great Danielle Smith, who was the first IBF world women champion and first Māori entered in the international women’s boxing hall of fame.

Also on the December 2 bill is Northland Taniwha and Western Sharks rugby player Matt Matich, who will take on Kamo rugby player Kurt Benney.







